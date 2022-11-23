College Football Playoff Projections: Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 8

G Fiume/Getty Images

There have been three weeks of games since the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, and at least one Top 6 team has lost in each of those three weeks.

How's that for carnage?

That streak is guaranteed to continue in Week 13, too, with No. 3 Michigan playing at No. 2 Ohio State. And there's a good chance it will extend into Championship Week, with current No. 1 Georgia on a collision course with current No. 5 LSU in the SEC title game.

Will any other Top 6 teams go down over these final two weeks, though, or could we be headed for a relatively cut-and-dry Top 4 featuring Georgia, TCU, USC and the Big Ten champion?

Outside the CFP Top 4, how far does Tennessee drop in the bowl picture for its hideous loss to South Carolina? Or North Carolina for its bad loss to Georgia Tech? And does anyone want to win the AAC to secure a spot in the Cotton Bowl?

Please note that these are bowl projections and not some sort of "if the season ended today" exercise. Though the end of the season is rapidly approaching, each team's projected win total is still more important than its current record or AP ranking.

The bowl games have been broken into tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.

For the first four tiers of bowls, we'll discuss one team projected for a better bowl than it was one week ago as well as a team that checks in a bit lower in the aftermath of Week 12 results. After touching on the updated CFP projections, we'll wrap things up with a conference-by-conference breakdown of which teams are projected to go to which bowls.