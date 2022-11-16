College Football Playoff Projections: Week 12 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 8

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Down goes Oregon. Adios, UCLA. See you later, Ole Miss.

With those three previously College Football Playoff Top 12 teams each taking their second loss of the season in Week 11, we are now down to just eight remaining Power Five teams with either zero or one losses. And that means, at least for now, the projected CFP picture is pretty cut-and-dry: Georgia, Ohio State/Michigan, TCU and Tennessee.

Could LSU crash the party by winning out?

Will TCU suffer (at least) one loss and open the door for USC or Clemson/North Carolina?

What happens if Ohio State beats Michigan and then loses in the Big Ten Championship Game (to whomever the heck emerges from the carnage that is the Big Ten West)?

Is the real race this year for the lone wild-card spot in the Cotton Bowl?

And will six-win UConn actually get to go to a bowl game?

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, we've got projections for all 41 bowls.

Please note that these are bowl projections and not some sort of "if the season ended today" exercise. Though the end of the season is rapidly approaching, each team's projected win total according to ESPN's Football Power Index is more important than its current record or AP ranking.

The bowl games have been broken into tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.

For the first four tiers of bowls, we'll discuss one team projected for a better bowl than it was one week ago as well as a team that checks in a bit lower in the aftermath of Week 11 results. After touching on the updated CFP projections, we'll wrap things up with a conference-by-conference breakdown of which teams are projected to go to which bowls.