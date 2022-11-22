Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled in Wake of Fatal UVA Shooting

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week.

Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team–Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan," the press release stated.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were honored in a memorial service on Saturday. Hollins' mother said Monday morning that her son has been discharged from the hospital, and she asked for continued prayers for the families of the players who died in the shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed Chandler, Perry and Davis after returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. Jones, who is a former member of the Cavaliers football team, faces three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony and two charges of malicious wounding, per Ida Domingo of ABC 13 News.

On Tuesday, Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said the school had not yet decided whether it would continue its football season, noting that the decision would be made based on how the team and head coach Tony Elliott feel. The school's other active sports teams resumed their normal schedules on Wednesday.

Virginia ends its 2022 season with a 3-7 record.