Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry Honored in Ceremony After UVA Shooting

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were honored during a memorial service Saturday as the Charlottesville community mourned the loss of the three University of Virginia football players who died last Sunday.

Photos of Chandler, Davis and Perry were displayed on stage as members of the UVA community gave remarks remembering their lives in front of a crowd that included the players' families and the football team.

Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott said during the service, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson:

"To everyone here I say, we will turn today's tragedy into tomorrow's triumph. We have a mission going forward and that mission requires a tremendous amount of responsibility amidst the pain and suffering there is hope. Weeping is going to last for the night but great joy is coming in the morning. Because of 1, 15, 41, we have the responsibility to rebuild this community and program on the legacy of their stars, and do so in such a way as to bring light unto the world.

"Lavel, Devin, D'Sean, I'm so looking forward to the strength, motivation, courage and love that you all will provide as we triumph in the days ahead. My young kings, may you celebrate in paradise, and we will celebrate on this side each and every day with the light of your stars."

University President Jim Ryan added that the memorial service was also an opportunity "to start the healing of our beloved university."

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former member of the UVA football team, is accused of shooting and killing Chandler, Davis and Perry last Sunday on a charter bus returning from a field trip to Washington D.C.

In addition, running back Michael Hollins Jr. was shot, but he survived and is recovering in the hospital. A fifth person was also shot but was cleared to leave the hospital and continue her recovery at home.

Jones is being charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Ida Domingo of ABC 13 News, he will also face two charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two victims that survived.

Chandler and Davis were junior wide receivers for the Cavaliers, while Perry was a junior linebacker.

Virginia canceled its final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina, which was supposed to be played Saturday. It's unclear if the team will play its Nov. 26 matchup against Virginia Tech.