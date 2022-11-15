Virginia Undecided on Continuing Football Season Following Death of 3 Players

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the wake of the shooting that killed three football players on Sunday, the University of Virginia remains undecided as to whether it will continue its football season.

"It will be a discussion with Coach and the team," athletic director Carla Williams said Tuesday during a press conference alongside head coach Tony Elliott. "Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

The Cavaliers are currently scheduled to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

