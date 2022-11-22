Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled After 3 UVA Players Killed in Shooting

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week.

Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.

