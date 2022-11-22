Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled After 3 UVA Players Killed in Shooting

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled After 3 UVA Players Killed in ShootingNovember 22, 2022
The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week.
Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Virginia Football @UVAFootball
The ACC announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the ACC, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. <a href="https://t.co/pTViufn2zU">https://t.co/pTViufn2zU</a>
