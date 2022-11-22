X

    Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled After 3 UVA Players Killed in Shooting

    Doric SamNovember 22, 2022

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 05: Virginia Cavaliers helmet with logo resting on the sidelines during a college football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers on November 05, 2022, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week.

    Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.

    Virginia Football @UVAFootball

    The ACC announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the ACC, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. <a href="https://t.co/pTViufn2zU">https://t.co/pTViufn2zU</a>

