Report: Former Dodgers All-Star Tyler Anderson, Angels Agree to 3-Year, $39M Contract

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

2022 All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson reportedly has found a new home in free agency, but he won't have to go far.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Anderson has agreed to a multiyear contract with the Los Angeles Angels after turning down the qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand added that Anderson's deal with the Angels is for $39 million over three years.

A seven-year veteran, Anderson put forth the best season of his career while playing on a one-year, $8 million contract with the Dodgers. The 6'2" lefty made 28 starts and two relief appearances in 2022, finishing with a 15-5 record while posting a 2.57 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 178.2 innings of work.

Anderson joins an Angels starting rotation that also includes Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez and Reid Detmers. Ohtani is the only right-handed starter on the team at the moment, though it's possible that the Angels will look to add another free agent to the staff this offseason.

However, Anderson is joining an Angels franchise that is surrounded by uncertainty. Longtime owner Arte Moreno announced plans to sell the team. Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP, has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent next winter. General manager Perry Minasian said last week that L.A. has no intentions of trading Ohtani despite the substantial interest from teams around the majors.

Losing Anderson is a blow to the depth of the Dodgers' starting rotation, which will also be missing Walker Buehler for the majority of next year after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The team still has a strong staff led by Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and veteran Clayton Kershaw, who recently agreed to a one-year deal to return to Los Angeles in 2023.