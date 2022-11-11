Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Contract With LAD

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is reportedly close to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 16th season.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the three-time National League Cy Young winner is "nearing" an agreement on a one-year deal with the Dodgers.

It's not a surprise that Kershaw apparently decided to remain in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with the franchise and doesn't seem like he's ever come close to leaving. They drafted him No. 7 overall in the 2006 MLB draft. He made his big league debut as a 20-year-old midway through the 2008 season.

If there was a moment when it seemed like Kershaw could play elsewhere, it was last offseason when the Dodgers opted not to give him a qualifying offer. He wound up re-signing with the team on a one-year, $17 million contract, though.

Even though injuries and missed time have to be factored in when accounting for Kershaw's value at this point in his career, the 2014 NL MVP remains dominant in the games he does play.

Kershaw finished the 2022 campaign with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 126.1 innings over 22 starts. He has missed time every year since 2016, with the exception of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

The Dodgers have had no problems accommodating Kershaw when he does have to go on the injured list. They have had the best roster in Major League Baseball for several years and show no signs of slowing down.

A rotation that could feature Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin is formidable. They may have to find ways to replace Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson, but the Dodgers front office hasn't been shy about spending money if the right players are available.