Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Traded During Offseason, Will Start 2023 with Angels, Per GM

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In his five MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani's individual success has not been matched by team success, causing many to question his future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the 2021 American League MVP won't be going anywhere this offseason.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Monday that the two-way phenom will not be traded "at all" this winter and will begin the 2023 season in Los Angeles.

It's not necessarily surprising that the Angels would want to hold on to one of the greatest talents in the majors. However, it would have been interesting to see what teams would have given up for Ohtani after he was pulled off the market over the summer despite garnering substantial interest at the 2022 trade deadline.

Ohtani has yet to play in the postseason during his MLB career. The 28-year-old is in his prime and put together another incredible campaign in 2022.

He ranked third in the AL with 219 strikeouts and fourth with a 2.33 ERA while putting together a 15-9 record on the mound. He was also impressive at the plate, hitting .273/.356/.519 with 36 home runs and a team-high 95 RBI.

The Angels are a team in transition entering this offseason. Arte Moreno announced his intentions to sell the franchise, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week that the plan is "serious and will happen." Heyman added that Moreno "should receive a record price" that exceeds Steve Cohen's $2.4 billion purchase of the New York Mets.

Ohtani is set to receive $30 million for the 2023 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. It's hard to imagine a team trading for him without a commitment to a long-term extension. There's a chance that he plays the entire year in Los Angeles before getting an opportunity to explore his options next offseason.