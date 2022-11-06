College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 10

2 of 4

Kermit the Frog told us it ain't easy being green, but it definitely wasn't fun being orange in Week 10.

For the first time since opening the 2013 season ranked 25th and immediately losing to FCS school Eastern Washington, Oregon State finally made its way back into the AP Top 25 this week. But the No. 23 Beavers immediately lost at Washington on Friday night and will surely drop right back out of the poll—with the Huskies probably jumping back into it.

And then things got really bad for ranked orange teams in the afternoon slate Saturday.

No. 18 Oklahoma State got drilled by Kansas, as Devin Neal went off for 334 total yards from scrimmage as the Jayhawks became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.

At least Oklahoma State scored a couple of touchdowns in its 37-16 loss. No. 20 Syracuse wasn't so lucky, losing 19-9 at Pittsburgh behind a woeful 145 yards of total offense. The Orange managed just 10 first downs while failing to reach the end zone en route to a third consecutive loss.

No. 16 Illinois outgained unranked Michigan State, won the time of possession battle and committed fewer penalties, but it wasn't enough to get the W at home. That's largely because the Illini went just 1-of-6 on fourth down and because they twice in the third quarter set the Spartans up with a short field after a botched punt and a fumble on consecutive possessions. The race for the Big Ten West title is at least slightly open once again.

The biggest orange-colored loss of the afternoon was No. 1 Tennessee falling 27-13 at No. 3 Georgia.

The final margin was respectable, which will help the Volunteers' case for still sneaking into the College Football Playoff. But Georgia dominated this game, especially in the trenches on defense, resulting in six sacks of Hendon Hooker—whose Heisman bandwagon may have just come to a screeching halt.

But the biggest loss of all was No. 4 Clemson getting blown out at Notre Dame by a score of 35-14. (It was 28-0 before the Tigers managed to do anything.)

Had it been a close one, maybe there was still a path for Clemson to make the playoff if it bounced back and won out for a 12-1 finish. But the Tigers were already covered in question marks before no-showing in South Bend, and they're going to need quite a bit of help in order to sneak back into the Top Four now.

No. 24 Texas did survive by the skin of its teeth at No. 13 Kansas State, though, so at least a burnt orange team managed to win a game.