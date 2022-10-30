College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9

0 of 4

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll for the past three weeks and we had Ohio State at No. 1 in the B/R Top 25 in each of the previous four weeks.

But we've got a new No. 1 this week—likely the team that will debut at No. 1 when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings comes out in a few days.

The Tennessee Volunteers improved to 8-0 by absolutely demolishing AP No. 19 Kentucky by a score of 44-6, further enhancing a resume that already included a blowout road win over LSU, a win at Pittsburgh and home wins over Alabama and Florida.

If either Georgia or Ohio State is No. 1 on Tuesday, fine. It'd be wrong, but fine. It doesn't really matter with Tennessee and Georgia squaring off this coming weekend. But the Vols deserve that projected No. 1 seed as things currently stand.

While everyone in the AP Top 8 took care of business in Week 9, it was a rough one for the other two-thirds of the poll. No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 13 Penn State, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Cincinnati and No. 25 UCF all bit the dust this week, while No. 10 USC, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 24 NC State just barely survived upset bids.

But, hey, No. 17 Illinois won comfortably at Nebraska, improving to 8-1 and continuing its ascent up the rankings, in case you forgot how weird this season has been.

Aside from Tennessee (unanimously) moving into our No. 1 spot, the biggest changes from one week ago were Kansas State climbing six spots for demolishing Oklahoma State (the Cowboys tumbled nine spots in turn) and Syracuse dropping eight spots for its home loss to Notre Dame.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 9 Top 25:

1. Tennessee (Previous Week: 2)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Michigan (4)

5. Clemson (5t)

6. Alabama (7)

7. TCU (5t)

8. Oregon (8)

9. USC (10)

10. Ole Miss (12)

11. UCLA (11)

12. Utah (15)

13. Illinois (17)

14. Kansas State (20t)

15. LSU (18)

16. Penn State (13)

17. North Carolina (22)

18. Oklahoma State (9)

19. Tulane (23)

20. Wake Forest (14)

21. Liberty (24)

22. Maryland (NR)

23. Oregon State (NR)

24. Syracuse (16)

25. NC State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky, Texas, Purdue, UCF, Arkansas, Boise State, Washington