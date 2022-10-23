College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 8

0 of 4

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season ended up being a great one for ranked teams who got out to a slow start at home.

That trend began in earnest in the early game between AP No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson. In a turnover-filled afternoon, the Tigers fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter and still trailed by 11 late in the third when Dabo Swinney made the decision to pull QB D.J. Uiagalelei and let true freshman Cade Klubnik run the show.

Klubnik didn't do much as a passer (19 yards on just four attempts), but he did have the great fortune of getting hit out of bounds by Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff on what should have been a drive-ending scramble. Instead, that automatic first down shifted all the momentum in Clemson's favor, as the Tigers subsequently went on a 17-0 run to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In the next slate of games, No. 11 Oklahoma State also fell behind No. 20 Texas by two touchdowns in the second quarter, but the Cowboys rallied and scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, benefitting from a missed field goal and a pair of late Quinn Ewers interceptions to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

And then in the nightcap, No. 8 TCU dug itself a 28-10 first-half deficit against No. 17 Kansas State before reeling off 28 straight points. Kendre Miller (29 carries, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns) led that charge as the Horned Frogs managed to remain one of the nation's six final undefeated teams.

As such, we ended up with a drama-filled day, but one that only featured one upset. And, as we'll get to shortly, LSU beating No. 7 Ole Miss wasn't even an upset as far as Vegas was concerned.

How does it affect the rankings heading into Halloween weekend?

Bleacher Report's college football experts—Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller and Brad Shepard—each submitted a Top 25 ballot at the conclusion of play.

And, well, movement was fairly minimal this week.

Oregon and Ole Miss swapped spots at Nos. 8 and 12, and LSU vaulted into the Top 25 at No. 18. But aside from that and 7-1 Liberty making its 2022 debut in our Top 25 after throttling BYU, things look pretty similar to one week ago.

That said, some teams looked hotter than others, and you'll want to read on to see some parallels between Ohio State's victory over Iowa and something the Jameis Winston-led Seminoles did back in 2013.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 7 Top 25:

1. Ohio State (Previous Week: 1)

2. Tennessee (2)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Michigan (4)

5 (tie). Clemson (5)

5 (tie). TCU (7)

7. Alabama (6)

8. Oregon (12)

9. Oklahoma State (10)

10. USC (11)

11. UCLA (9)

12. Ole Miss (8)

13. Penn State (16)

14. Wake Forest (13t)

15. Utah (15)

16. Syracuse (13t)

17. Illinois (18)

18. LSU (NR)

19. Cincinnati (19)

20 (tie). Kansas State (17)

20 (tie). Kentucky (21)

22. North Carolina (22)

23. Tulane (25)

24. Liberty (NR)

25. NC State (NR)

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, Maryland