College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 7

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The drought is over.

Since becoming the head coach at Alabama, Nick Saban had owned Tennessee like few coaches have ever owned a rivalry. Not only was he a perfect 15-0 against the Volunteers, but the Crimson Tide's average margin in those 15 wins was 25.9 points, outscoring them 589-201.

But at long last, Tennessee got itself an offense that could topple its overlord.

We got a glimpse of that offense one year ago. Hendon Hooker threw two first-quarter touchdowns in pacing Tennessee to an early 14-7 lead, and he later had a 70-yard touchdown pass to cut Alabama's lead to 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

They ultimately lost by 28, but it was the Volunteers' first time scoring more than 21 points against Alabama since 2003.

This time around, Hooker had a secret weapon: Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt made six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns, repeatedly leaving Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams either chasing a ghost or too late to make a difference.

Hyatt scored from 60 yards out in the third quarter and on a 78-yard strike in the fourth, twice giving Tennessee a lead it would lose, even as Alabama racked up 569 yards of total offense and benefited from one of the easiest scoop and scores you'll ever see in football.

In the end, it was kicking that doomed Alabama.

Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard missed a 50-yard attempt that would have put them ahead 52-49 with 15 seconds to play. But instead of OT in Knoxville, Hooker found Bru McCoy down the middle of the field with two seconds remaining, setting up Chase McGrath's 40-yard, game-ending, national-landscape-altering, knuckleball of a field goal.

The Volunteers are now 6-0 with four wins over ranked teams. Last week's road domination of No. 25 LSU was the eye-opener, but this was the CFP legitimizer.

They should make light work of UT-Martin next week before the back-to-back showdowns with Kentucky and Georgia. If they beat the Wildcats but lose a competitive road game against the Bulldogs and finish the regular season at 11-1, they're going to have a very strong case for the playoff, even without playing in the SEC championship.

After what they showed against Alabama, though, you may want to break out the eraser if you had already penciled in a loss in Athens. This offense is very clearly the real deal.