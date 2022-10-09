College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 6

0 of 4

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season was an extremely sweaty one for a bunch of highly ranked teams.

Up top, AP No. 1 Alabama got all it could handle and then some without Bryce Young against Texas A&M at home. The Crimson Tide ran the ball well and got seemingly constant pressure on Aggies QB Haynes King, but they just could not create any separation on the scoreboard.

They never trailed, but it came right down to the final second, with DeMarcco Hellams breaking up A&M's do-or-die attempt for a final score of 24-20.

Compared to that, the others were much less stressful but still tight for a while.

At halftime of their games, No. 4 Michigan was tied with Indiana, both No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 USC held one-possession leads over Boston College and Washington State, respectively, No. 7 Oklahoma State trailed Texas Tech by four, and, most shocking of all, No. 9 Ole Miss was down by a field goal at Vanderbilt.

They outscored their opponents by a combined score of 111-15 the rest of the way, though, ensuring that no Top 10 team took an L this week.

One week ago, B/R's college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—were pretty well split on our top three. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State each received at least one first-place vote.

But between Alabama's nail-biter and C.J. Stroud and Co. annihilating Michigan State even without key weapons in Miyan Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes are our unanimous No. 1 team this team around. (At least we no longer have a tie at No. 2, though.)

Illinois, Cincinnati and Texas join our Top 25, replacing BYU, Washington and Arkansas.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 6 Top 25:

1. Ohio State (Previous Week: 1)

2. Georgia (2t)

3. Alabama (2t)

4. Clemson (5)

5. Michigan (4)

6. Tennessee (8)

7. Oklahoma State (6)

8. USC (9)

9. Ole Miss (7)

10. Penn State (12)

11. UCLA (16t)

12 (tie). Oregon (15)

12 (tie). TCU (13)

14. Wake Forest (18)

15. NC State (20)

16. Kansas State (19)

17. Mississippi State (23)

18. Syracuse (21)

19. James Madison (22)

20. Utah (10)

21. Kansas (14)

22 (tie). Cincinnati (NR)

22 (tie). Kentucky (11)

24. Illinois (NR)

25. Texas (NR)

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina, BYU, Coastal Carolina