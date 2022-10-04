Former WNBA Player Tiffany Jackson Dies from Cancer at Age 37

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Former WNBA player Tiffany Jackson has died at the age of 37.

The University of Texas, Jackson's alma mater, announced she died on Monday from cancer. Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 while with the Tulsa Shock, but she returned to play professionally in 2017 after treatment.

"Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," former Longhorns head coach Jody Conradt said. "She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Jackson sat out the 2016 WNBA season to undergo cancer treatment. She returned to the league in February 2017 by signing with the Los Angeles Sparks after her cancer went into remission.

The 2017 season was Jackson's last as a player. She appeared in 26 games, primarily off the bench. The Texas native played a total of nine seasons in the WNBA from 2007 to 2017. She was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 draft by the New York Liberty.

After three-plus seasons with the Liberty, Jackson was traded to the Shock in June 2010. She had her best season in 2011, averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 34 appearances.

Before starting her professional career, Jackson was a standout on the University of Texas women's basketball team from 2003 to 2007. She averaged 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 123 appearances.

Jackson is the only player in Longhorns history with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in their career.

Karen Aston hired Jackson as an assistant on her staff starting with the 2018-19 season. She remained with the team when Vic Schaefer replaced Aston prior to the 2020-21 season.

Wiley College hired Jackson as its new basketball coach in April.