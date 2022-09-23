FIFA 23 Women's Soccer Player Ratings for Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr and Top Players

David Ramos/Getty Images

The highest-rated player in FIFA 23 is Alexia Putellas.

The FC Barcelona star received a rating of 92 overall in the first edition of EA Sports' flagship soccer title to feature women's club teams.

No man received a higher rating than 91 on official rosters previously released.

Putellas is the reigning Ballon d'Or Féminin and Best FIFA Women's Player, emerging on both the international and club levels as the best women's soccer player in the world. The Spaniard narrowly eclipsed Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg, who each come in rated at 91.

FIFA 23 marks the first time women's club soccer has been included in the game, although Putellas' Barcelona team won't feature as only England and France's top divisions are available so far. Putellas will be available for the Spanish national team, however.

Women's soccer was first available in FIFA 16 but was limited to international teams.

EA Sports' latest iteration of the renowned game releases Sept. 30. It will mark the final release under the FIFA banner before the game is renamed EA Sports FC.