Sophia Smith Praised as Budding Star After Brace in USWNT's Dominant Win vs. Nigeria

Sophia Smith is making her mark for the U.S. women's national team. Just ask Nigeria.

The dazzling young forward notched a first-half brace and added an assist Saturday, pacing the United States in its 4-0 friendly win in Kansas City.

Not surprisingly, Smith was the toast of Twitter after her strong performance:

This was, unsurprisingly, a dominant performance from the United States, which held 56 percent of possession and outshot the visitors 14-8 (9-4 on goal).

Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan added the game's other tallies:

But Smith was the story. She leads the USWNT with nine goals in 2022 to go along with her excellent form in NWSL play (11 goals and two assists in 13 games for the Portland Thorns).

Very quickly, she has emerged as a force for her country:

When fully healthy, the United States has no shortage of attacking options. But Smith has made a very strong case this year for why she should be starting for the team on the right wing. Her pace and finishing are already world class, and at 22 she still hasn't hit her full potential.

Stardom appears imminent for Smith. As the United States continues its preparations for the World Cup in 2023, she continues to show why she'll be an important player in Australia and New Zealand as the Americans look to make it three titles in a row.