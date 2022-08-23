WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 23

0 of 6

WWE NXT 2.0 is facing an invasion. NXT UK talent have begun appearing on the show, and on the August 23 edition, talent from both brands would clash.

Gallus made a major impact by attacking Diamond Mine in the group's NXT debut. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey looked to continue their momentum by capturing the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for a second time, challenging Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

NXT UK champion Tyler Bate planned to prove his talent against one of NXT's biggest men, Von Wagner, just one week after getting in the face of the NXT champion Bron Breakker.

One of NXT's most heated feuds would reach its end this week. Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo would fight in a Light Out match.

Grayson Waller debuted his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect" with guest Apollo Crews.

With changes coming to NXT 2.0 and NXT UK, this show continued that clash of talent that could ultimately lead to a new NXT Worlds Collide event.