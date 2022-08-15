Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Encouraged by Some Members Of Manchester United

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United might change their tune on letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave amid a terrible start to the 2022-23 season.

The squad has continually said it doesn't want to let the superstar leave on a transfer, but Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported "there is an increasing feeling from some within the club that United should be open to letting him move."

Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly "particularly concerned about any negative factors affecting the spirit within the dressing room," per Dawson.

Manchester United are currently last in the Premier League table with two losses in two matches, having been outscored by five goals.

Ronaldo came off the bench during the opening loss to Brighton & Hove, but he played all 90 minutes during Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

The 37-year-old has been seeking an exit throughout the summer, with Dawson reporting his plans to join a club competing in the Champions League. Manchester United fell short of qualifying for UCL last season and will participate in the Europa League this year.

Ronaldo missed the team's preseason tour in Thailand, while he left another preseason match with Rayo Vallecano at halftime after being substituted out.

As Dawson reported, the forward "has not hidden his keenness for a move."

His disgust was clear after the latest loss:

Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 league matches last season after joining the team from Juventus. He has yet to score through two matches in 2022-23.