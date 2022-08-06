WWE Rumors: Edge Advertised for All Raw Episodes Ahead of Clash at the Castle

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will reportedly be a fixture on WWE's weekly programming leading up to next month's Clash at the Castle premium live event.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Robert Gunier), Edge is advertised to appear on every episode of Raw between now and Clash at the Castle, which will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3.

The 48-year-old veteran was off TV for nearly two months after Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day, and he along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge out of the group by attacking him.

Edge made his anticipated return at SummerSlam on July 30 when he came to the aid of The Mysterios during their match against Balor and Priest.

The following night on Raw, Edge appeared as the show was going off the air, as he once again saved The Mysterios from an attack at the hands of The Judgment Day following The Mysterios' loss to The Usos in a WWE Tag Team Championship match.

Edge figures to follow up on that segment on this week's Raw in Cleveland, which would likely mark the continuation of the build toward a match at Clash at the Castle.

WWE has yet to announce a match for Edge at the show, but it has several options at his disposal.

One could see The Rated-R Superstar face Balor in a singles match, which would likely be a popular move in the eyes of the live crowd at Clash at the Castle since Balor is from Ireland.

Another possibility could involve Edge and a partner or two facing multiple members of The Judgment Day.

Edge and Rey Mysterio once held the tag team titles together, so it is easy to envision them teaming up again to wrestle against Balor and Priest.

If the goal is to get Ripley involved, however, perhaps Edge could team with his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported that original plans for Edge's return called for him to show up alongside Phoenix on the Raw before SummerSlam and at the SummerSlam event.

That didn't happen, but Edge and Phoenix did team up earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, and there is reason to believe they could do it again at Clash at the Castle whether it is a two-on-two tag team match or a six-person tag with Ripley and one of the Mysterios involved.

