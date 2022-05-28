Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UCL Final Delayed Due to Fan Issues Entering Stadium

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

UEFA announced that the start of Saturday's men's UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris would be delayed by 30 minutes.

European football's governing body initially attributed the delay to fans arriving late, first delaying the game by 15 minutes and then again:

However, Miguel Delaney of the Independent and several others reported many fans actually arrived hours before the match but had trouble getting into the venue.

While the match had been set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo reported on the chaotic scene outside one of the gates of the Stade de France:

Kristian Walsh of Reach PLC called the situation "dangerous" and "ineptitude of the highest level," scolding both UEFA and French authorities for the handling of fan entry.

Sky Sports News tweeted video of Liverpool fans struggling to make their way into the stadium:

ESPN FC subsequently posted video of a fan jumping a fence to get into the stadium rather than waiting in the long lines:

Additional videos showed fans experiencing the effects of pepper spray from police, including a child:

When Saturday's match kicks off, it will be a clash between two of the most famous and successful clubs in the history of soccer.

Real Madrid own the most UEFA Champions League titles of all time with 13, including three in a row from 2016 to 2018.

Liverpool won a UCL title more recently in 2019, but they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final one year earlier.

All told, Liverpool have won six Champions League titles, placing them in a tie with Bayern Munich for the third-most ever.

Saturday also marks the first UCL final to be held in France since 2006, when Barcelona defeated Arsenal.