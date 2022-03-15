Freddie Freeman Rumors: Red Sox Eye Free Agent amid Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays Interest

Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly joined the free-agent pursuit of longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the Red Sox joined three of their American League East rivals—the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays—along with the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers in the Freeman sweepstakes.

Atlanta selected Freeman in the second round of the 2007 draft. He had been with the organization for nearly 15 years, winning the 2020 National League MVP Award and helping guide the franchise to its first World Series title since 1995 in November.

That tenure essentially came to a close Monday when the Braves completed a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics to acquire fellow first baseman Matt Olson for a quartet of prospects, including defensive standout Cristian Pache.

MLB teams aren't allowed to rule themselves out on specific free agents for reasons of market competitiveness, but Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos made it clear the team is moving in a new direction during an emotional news conference.

"We traded for Matt Olson," Anthopoulos told reporters. "He'll play first base."

The focus shifts to where Freeman, 32, will begin the next chapter of his career.

The Red Sox weren't viewed as an obvious fit for the five-time All-Star. They have Bobby Dalbec, who's coming off a breakout 25-homer season, at first base and J.D. Martinez at designated hitter.

They could shift Martinez to a corner outfield spot and move Dalbec to DH, and Jackie Bradley Jr. could take a bench role in that scenario.

With its three direct competitors also vying for Freeman, Boston likely decided it's worth seeing whether it can compete in the bidding war. Not only would signing Freeman provide a lineup upgrade, but it would also prevent a rival from adding a key asset.

The Dodgers still loom large in the race to sign the star, who hails from California, but if he lands with one of the AL East teams, it could shift the balance of power in the division.

Freeman will likely make a decision in the near future with spring training games set to begin Thursday as part of a condensed offseason following the 99-day MLB lockout.