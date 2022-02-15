Champions League 2022: Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round of 16 Results

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

For Kylian Mbappe, the grass may not be greener on the other side of the fence.

What's arguably the most anticipated round-of-16 matchup of the Champions League kicked off as Mbappe's current club, Paris Saint-Germain, took on the club with whom many expect the French star to sign, Real Madrid.

In a fitting narrative twist, Mbappe netted the winner in the fourth minute of injury time as PSG won 1-0.

While the 23-year-old now has five UCL goals this season, he still has a lot of work ahead in order to catch Ajax's Sebastien Haller for the top spot in that category.

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Sebastien Haller, Ajax (10)

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (9)

T3. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig (7)

T3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (7)

T5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United (6)

T5. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (6)

T7. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

T7. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (5)

T7. Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (5)

T7. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain (5)

Whereas watching Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid was a case of delayed gratification, Manchester City wasted little time in putting one foot in the quarterfinals against Sporting.

Riyad Mahrez's seventh-minute goal was originally ruled out for offside but awarded upon a video review.

Bernardo Silva doubled the lead in the 17th minute and completed a brace in the 44th. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling also found the back of the net in a 5-0 demolition of the Portuguese side.

The Champions League has seen some incredible comebacks over the last few years, but the odds of Sporting overturning a five-goal deficit are slim to none. Simply keeping Manchester City under double digits over the two legs is a more attainable goal.

A Champions League trophy is the most glaring omission on Pep Guardiola's list of achievements as City's manager. Supporters know better than to assume the club can cruise to a title, but it's tough to imagine another European power denying Guardiola this season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at least left some room for intrigue.

PSG was the far stronger side, finishing with eight shots on target to zero for Madrid and 57 percent of possession. It wasn't exactly a great audition for the Spanish giant if it was looking to woo Mbappe.

Still, Real Madrid was mere minutes away from a scoreless draw, and trailing by one goal isn't a terrible outcome with the tie heading to the Santiago Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois saved a Lionel Messi penalty in the 62nd minute that could've left Madrid very vulnerable for the remainder of the match.

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign will likely go a long way toward deciding Mauricio Pochettino's fate as manager.

The Parisians have a 13-point lead over second-place Marseille in Ligue 1, but comfortably winning the domestic league is the minimum expectation for success. Pochettino will ultimately be judged by whether he can deliver the European glory Qatar Sports Investments has coveted since taking control.

A one-goal lead doesn't provide a ton of comfort for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the return fixture on March 9.