Former MLB SP Sergio Mitre Found Guilty of Rape, Murder; Sentenced to 40 to 60 Years

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison this week.

Per Randy Miller of NJ Advanced Media, Mitre was convicted of raping and murdering the 22-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in 2020.

According to Adry Torres of the Daily Mail, Mitre was formally charged by prosecutors in Coahuila, Mexico, after he was originally arrested by the Coahuila Criminal Investigation Agency for possession of two small bags of marijuana.

Per Mexican news outlet El Heraldo de Saltillo (h/t Dan Lyons of Sports Illustrated), the prosecutor's office said the child "suffered abdomen and back injuries, as well as a ruptured artery which led to internal bleeding, in the attack" by Mitre.

Per Torres, the girl's mother, Liliana Ines, took her to a local clinic because she was vomiting. She was diagnosed with stomach pain and sent home.

Ines later took her daughter to a Red Cross clinic, where doctors "rushed the girl to Dr. Federico Gomez Santos Children's Hospital, where she was declared dead."

According to the Proceso (h/t Lyons), the child's official cause of death was hypovolemic shock because of injuries suffered in the attack from Mitre.

The Mexican Baseball League, where Mitre was playing until the Saraperos de Saltillo released him after he was charged in the case, announced he was suspended indefinitely in July 2020.

Mitre was a seventh-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2001. He played eight MLB seasons with four different teams from 2003 to 2011.