Jon Moxley to Return to AEW Dynamite After Entering Alcohol Treatment Program

Jon Moxley is back.

In case his upcoming title defense at Game Changer Wrestling's Hammerstein Ballroom pay-per-view wasn't evidence enough, All Elite Wrestling announced Mox will be making his return to Dynamite this Wednesday.

This will be Moxley's first televised appearance since entering an alcohol rehabilitation facility in November.

Moxley had been booked to face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, likely before a match in the final against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear. Miro wound up taking Moxley's place and defeated Cassidy before losing to Danielson in the final.

AEW President Tony Khan said Moxley was "doing better" during a December interview, but little was known about his return to wrestling until GCW announced he would be defending his title against Homicide at Saturday's The WRLD event. It was a bit of a surprise that Moxley's in-ring return would happen in a promotion other than AEW, but it's likely he wanted to be part of GCW's largest event yet.

Wednesday's appearance will work as a compromise, with Mox likely cutting an in-ring promo for the fans to explain his situation in what should be the biggest pop of the night. Don't be surprised if AEW has something up its sleeve for setting up Mox's first feud back Wednesday as well.