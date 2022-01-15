AEW Star Jon Moxley's Return to GCW Announced; Will Defend Title vs. Homicide

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

GCW announced Friday that Jon Moxley will make his in-ring return at The Wrld on Jan. 23.

As part of the announcement, GCW noted that Moxley will defend the GCW Championship against Homicide at the event, which will emanate from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City:

Moxley, who is primarily known for being one of AEW's top stars, has not wrestled since beating Jimmy Jacobs on the Wrestling Revolver Tales From the Ring 4 event on Oct. 30.

Before that, his last AEW match was on the Oct. 27 Dynamite against Dark Order's 10, and his last GCW match was Oct. 9 against Nick Gage.

Moxley was supposed to be part of the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, but he instead sought inpatient alcohol treatment.

Mox was replaced by Miro in the tournament, who lost to Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear.

While AEW has yet to announce when Moxley will make his return for the promotion, it stands to reason that it will happen soon now that he has a return date for GCW.

Moxley is a former AEW World champion and one of the company's biggest stars, and given the circumstances surrounding his absence, he figures to receive a hero's welcome when he ultimately does resurface.

First, Mox will put his GCW title on the line against a cult favorite in Homicide, who boasts an impressive resume that includes reigns as Ring of Honor World champion, ROH Tag Team champion, TNA Tag Team champion, TNA X-Division champion and PWG Tag Team champion.

