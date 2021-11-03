X

    AEW's Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 3, 2021

    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

    AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced Moxley's decision Tuesday:

    Tony Khan @TonyKhan

    Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.

    Tony Khan @TonyKhan

    If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

    Moxley received many well-wishes following the news:

    Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

    Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. <a href="https://twitter.com/ReneePaquette?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReneePaquette</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JonMoxley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonMoxley</a> <a href="https://t.co/5OOMSkD8cK">https://t.co/5OOMSkD8cK</a>

    Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez

    All the best to Mox ❤️

    Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN

    Good on Jon Moxley for feeling he had a problem and wanting to address it…And allowing Tony Khan to make it public…Maybe by doing so he can help others facing a similar situation.

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    Sending all the love to Jon Moxley <a href="https://t.co/jCpQ2ZpErP">https://t.co/jCpQ2ZpErP</a>

    Moxley debuted in AEW in May 2019. He held the AEW World Championship for 277 days from Feb. 9 to Dec. 2, 2020.

    Moxley also worked on the WWE's main roster from 2012 to 2019, winning the WWE Championship and United States Championship once apiece and the Intercontinental Championship three times. He also won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships twice with Seth Rollins.

    The 35-year-old is married to Renee Paquette, who worked as a backstage interviewer and on-air personality for WWE from 2012 to 2020. They welcomed their first child, Nora, in June.

    His autobiography, Mox, was released Tuesday.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!