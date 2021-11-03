AEW's Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced Moxley's decision Tuesday:

Moxley debuted in AEW in May 2019. He held the AEW World Championship for 277 days from Feb. 9 to Dec. 2, 2020.

Moxley also worked on the WWE's main roster from 2012 to 2019, winning the WWE Championship and United States Championship once apiece and the Intercontinental Championship three times. He also won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships twice with Seth Rollins.

The 35-year-old is married to Renee Paquette, who worked as a backstage interviewer and on-air personality for WWE from 2012 to 2020. They welcomed their first child, Nora, in June.

His autobiography, Mox, was released Tuesday.