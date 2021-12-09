Jon Moxley Is 'Doing Better and Better' After Entering Rehab, Says AEW's Tony Khan

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan provided a positive update Tuesday on Jon Moxley following Moxley's decision to seek alcohol treatment last month.

Appearing on Rasslin' with Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Matthew Carlins), Khan was upbeat about Moxley's status:

"From talking to [Moxley's wife] Renee [Paquette], he's doing better and better, which is awesome," Khan said. "And [I'm] so excited about that."

Khan announced on Twitter on Nov. 2 that Moxley was entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program:

AEW seemingly had plans in place for a Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match in the finals of the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament at Full Gear, but it pivoted to Danielson vs. Miro instead.

No timeline was given for Moxley's return to wrestling, and it remains unknown when he may be back in action.

The 36-year-old Moxley signed with AEW in 2019 after seven years on WWE's main roster under the name Dean Ambrose.

As Ambrose, he held the WWE Championship once and was part of one of the greatest stables in professional wrestling history along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins—The Shield.

After signing with AEW, it didn't take Mox long to reach the top of the company, as he won the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2020 and held the title for 277 days before dropping it to Kenny Omega.

Moxley also took a brief hiatus from AEW after the birth of his daughter, Nora, in June.