Caleb Williams Offered $1M NIL Deal by Charlie Batch to Transfer to Eastern Michigan

Former Eastern Michigan star and NFL quarterback Charlie Batch has offered Oklahoma signal-caller Caleb Williams a $1 million NIL deal through investment firm GameAbove Capital to play ball for the Eagles.

Per Tyler J. Davis of the Detroit Free Press, Batch is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Investments for CapStone Holdings, which is the parent company for GameAbove Capital.

Batch made the declaration on Thursday for Williams, who had 27 total touchdowns (21 passing, six rushing), 1,912 passing yards and 442 rushing yards for the Sooners last year.

Williams announced Monday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, implying that his ex-head coach Lincoln Riley's abrupt move to USC led to his decision. He also made clear that returning to Oklahoma under new head coach Brent Venables was on the table.

EMU is coming off a 7-6 season and an appearance in the LendingTree Bowl, where the Eagles lost to Liberty. The program has won at least six games in three of the last four years and is clearly on the rise.

Landing someone like Williams would be a massive coup for the program, and offering $1 million thanks to the new NCAA Name, Image and Likeness Rule is an obvious sweetener. Still, EMU is likely a long shot here with Williams likely having a choice at some blue-blood programs.