Manchester United Rumours: Ralf Rangnick Agrees to Contract to Be Interim Manager

Manchester United has reportedly agreed to a deal with Ralf Rangnick to be the club's interim manager.

According to Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein of The Athletic, Rangnick's contract is for six months. Once that ends, the German will reportedly serve in a consultancy role for two years.

The contract is contingent on Lokomotiv Moscow agreeing to release Rangnick from his position as head of sports and development, but United reportedly doesn't believe that will be an issue.

Rangnick is set to take over for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired as manager Sunday following a shocking 4-1 loss to Watford, which left United in eighth place in the English Premier League table through 12 matches.

The 63-year-old Rangnick has extensive coaching experience, having served as the manager of more than a dozen clubs primarily in Germany, including VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Some of his notable accomplishments include winning the 2. Bundesliga title at Hannover in 2002 and finishing second in the Bundesliga with Schalke in 2005.

Perhaps most impressively, Rangnick helped take RB Leipzig from the German fourth division to the Bundesliga as both a director of football and manager.

Per Whitwell and Ornstein, Rangnick is regarded as the "godfather" of modern coaching in Germany thanks to the pressing style of play he innovated.

While Manchester United is off to a poor start this season, it is only three points out of fifth place, which would ensure a spot in the Europa League group stage. Meanwhile, West Ham United is six points up on United in fourth and holds the final UEFA Champions League spot for now.

Rangnick will be tasked with getting United back in contention over the rest of the season, but Whitwell and Ornstein noted that the club will weigh its other options and plans to hire a full-time manager during the summer.