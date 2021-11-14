NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Pursued Rams for LA-Market Money; Jalen Ramsey Assisted

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly played a significant role in getting Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Ramsey approached head coach Sean McVay about the possibility of signing Beckham. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver also wanted to join the Rams because of the opportunity to make more money off the field in L.A.

Glazer adds that Beckham hopes Los Angeles ends up being his "long-term home."

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last week, and he signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Thursday.

The 29-year-old's fallout with the Browns was accelerated when his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video showing times when quarterback Baker Mayfield missed his son when he was wide open or didn't throw the ball to him at all.

Beckham reportedly never apologized or approached Mayfield about the video, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. The veteran receiver also reportedly stressed out Mayfield and made him indecisive.

Despite all that went down in Cleveland, Beckham still took the time to thank the Browns for the opportunity to play for the franchise in a social media post on Saturday. He also gave a special shoutout to Jarvis Landry, whom he played with at LSU.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After his first practice with the Rams on Friday, Beckham acknowledged Ramsey and linebacker Von Miller recruited him to the franchise. He also told reporters that signing with the Rams "felt right in my heart and in my soul."

Beckham is reportedly set to make his Rams' debut Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His acclimation to McVay's offense will be critical given the fact that Robert Woods will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Schefter added Sunday morning that the Rams are considering using Beckham as a punt returner Monday night "as part of a package of plays designed for the star wide receiver." He has returned just one punt since 2019 despite being used as a returner during his tenure with the New York Giants.

In addition to the Rams, Beckham was also reportedly pursued by the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Steelers also reportedly made a late push to sign the veteran.

The Rams enter Monday night's game with a 7-2 record, second in the NFC West behind the Arizona Cardinals.