Odell Beckham Jr.'s Father Shows Baker Mayfield Missing Open Browns WR in IG Video

The father of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared a video on his Instagram page Tuesday, which shows OBJ getting open but not being thrown the ball numerous times this season.

Brad Stainbrook of CBS Sports tweeted a screenshot of the video, as well as Odell Beckham Sr. agreeing with a comment about quarterback Baker Mayfield being unable or unwilling to throw the ball to OBJ:

The Browns lost 15-10 to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and they are off to a disappointing 4-4 start after many pundits considered them a Super Bowl contender entering the season.

Cleveland acquired Beckham from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2019 season, but the three-time Pro Bowler's tenure with the Browns hasn't gone as well as hoped.

Beckham managed 1,035 yards on 74 receptions in 2019, but he scored only four touchdowns and didn't consistently make the explosive plays that became his hallmark in five years with the Giants.

Last season, Beckham was limited to just seven games because of a torn ACL, but he didn't play at a particularly high level when healthy either, finishing with 23 grabs for 319 yards and three scores.

The start of Beckham's 2021 season was delayed as he recovered from the torn ACL. He missed the first two games before playing in Week 3 before appearing in every game since.

In those six games, OBJ has just 17 catches for 232 yards and has yet to find the end zone.

Beckham has not finished with more than five receptions or 79 yards in a game this season, and he is coming off his worst game, as he was targeted only once and had one reception for six yards in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Cleveland's aerial attack as a whole has been lacking this season, as the Browns' 221.4 passing yards per game ranks 26th in the NFL.

Mayfield is struggling individually as well with 1,699 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games. He also has a QBR of just 42.2, which is 27th among qualifying players.

While the Cleveland offense is out of sync, Beckham is signed through 2023 and the Browns have already picked up the fifth-year option in Mayfield's contract for 2022, meaning the parties involved likely have no choice other than to get on the same page.