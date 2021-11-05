Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Threw Off Baker Mayfield, Made Him 'Indecisive'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were never on the same page, which contributed to the latter's release Friday.

ESPN's Jake Trotter reported the star wideout caused stress for Mayfield, leading to chemistry issues.

"Odell is in his head, and [Mayfield] is pressing every time [Beckham] is around," a former Browns team source told Trotter. "Odell throws him off ... and it gets all f--ked up from there because Baker becomes indecisive."

Mayfield and Beckham have spent a lot of time together since the latter joined the Browns in 2019, playing video games and hanging out, per Trotter.

However, their relationship off the field didn't translate to an on-field connection. One source told Trotter the situation with Beckham and Mayfield "has zero to do with anything off the field, which is why it's all so perplexing."

Beckham's fallout with the Browns accelerated this week when his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram highlighting times Mayfield didn't throw the ball to his son or missed him when he was wide-open.

Beckham's father's post went viral, and the wide receiver didn't reach out to Mayfield to address the issue, according to Trotter.

The 29-year-old was then excused from Browns practices this week before the announcement of his release Friday.

Beckham was never the same player he was for the New York Giants while with the Browns. He recorded 1,035 yards during his first year in Cleveland in 2019 but only appeared in seven games last year because of injury and has been largely ineffective this season.

Despite that, Beckham should have a hot market. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly shown interest, so they could pursue him if he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.

Star linebacker Von Miller is recruiting Beckham to join the Los Angeles Rams, as is cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It's unclear if general manager Les Snead will try to bring him in, but it wouldn't be surprising given the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

Beckham will have plenty of options.