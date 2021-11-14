Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Steelers Called WR Before He Signed Contract with Rams

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly "called to make a play" on Odell Beckham Jr. before the receiver signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The last-ditch effort was too late, however, as Beckham had reportedly already narrowed his choices down to the Rams or Green Bay Packers.

According to Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints also made offers on Beckham, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns last Monday.

