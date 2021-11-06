X

    Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Final Race Times, Payouts and Friday Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The first day of Breeders' Cup action at Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California, was host to some interesting storylines on Friday.

    For starters, celebrity chef, restaurateur and horse owner Bobby Flay saw his filly, Pizza Bianca, take home the Juvenile Fillies Turf race.

    Second, the Bob Baffert-trained Corniche took home the TVG Juvenile, setting himself up as one of the favorites going into next year's Triple Crown.

    Third, there were two winners in the Juvenile Turf race. Modern Games, who was only running for purse money, crossed the finish line first. For betting purposes, anyone who placed a wager on Tiz the Bomb took home some cash.

    We'll take a look at all three storylines alongside the final times, results and payouts of the day.

    Juvenile Turf Sprint

    1. Twilight Gleaming (57 seconds): Win ($12.40), Place ($5.80), Show ($4.60)

    2. Go Bears Go: Place ($10.60), Show ($7.20)

    3. Kaufymaker: Show ($11.20)

    Source: Daily Racing Form

        

    Juvenile Fillies

    1. Echo Zulu (1:42.24): Win ($3.60), Place ($2.60), Show ($2.10)

    2. Juju's Map: Place ($3.20), Show ($2.40)

    3. Tarabi: Show ($3.40)

    Source: Daily Racing Forum

         

    Juvenile Fillies Turf

    1. Pizza Bianca (1:35.36): Win ($21.80), Place ($10.40), Show ($6.60)

    2. Malavath: Place ($19.00), Show ($12.00)

    3. Haughty: Show ($5.00)

    Source: Daily Racing Forum

         

    TVG Juvenile

    1. Corniche (1:42.50): Win ($4.80), Place ($4.00), Show ($3.40)

    2. Pappacap: Place ($9.00), Show ($6.20)

    3. Giant Game: Show ($7.60)

    Source: Daily Racing Forum

         

    Juvenile Turf

    Note: Modern Games was running for purse money only. For betting purposes, he is treated as a late scratch, with Tiz the Bomb considered the winner, per TVG.

    Purse Money

    1. Modern Games ($520,000, 1:34.72)

    2. Tiz the Bomb ($170,000)

    3. Mackinnon ($90,000)

        

    Payouts

    1. Tiz the Bomb: Win ($17.60), Place ($7.40), Show ($5.20)

    2. Mackinnon: Place ($6.60), Show ($5.40)

    3. Grafton Street: Show ($9.40)

    Purse: $1,000,000

    Source: Daily Racing Forum

          

    Flay's Pizza Bianca Finds Herself in Winner's Circle

    Jockey Jose Ortiz made all the right moves en route to Pizza Bianca's win:

    At The Races @AtTheRaces

    Amazing footage! Ride with <a href="https://twitter.com/jose93_ortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jose93_ortiz</a> as he and Pizza Bianca astonishingly sealed <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> glory 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/08SIvwD95e">pic.twitter.com/08SIvwD95e</a>

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: PIZZA BIANCA wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Fillies Turf on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! Cheers to all of the connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/bflay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bflay</a> <a href="https://t.co/RyslQQjN8g">pic.twitter.com/RyslQQjN8g</a>

    It was a great result from Flay and trainer Christophe Clement, who won his first-ever Breeders' Cup race:

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    “It’s as good as it gets!”<br><br>PIZZA BIANCA gets a warm welcome from <a href="https://twitter.com/clementstable?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@clementstable</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/bflay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bflay</a> after WINNING the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Fillies Turf! 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> <a href="https://t.co/4tKdhuo1Wh">pic.twitter.com/4tKdhuo1Wh</a>

    The two-year-old filly won her second race of the year, with the first victory occurring in July at Saratoga Springs.

        

    Baffert-Trained Corniche Set Up Nicely for 2022

    Another great jockey performance occurred in the TVG Juvenile as Mike Smith authored an excellent race on Corniche, who held off numerous horses down the stretch for the win:

    TVG @TVG

    A brilliant run by #12 CORNICHE in the <a href="https://twitter.com/TVG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TVG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BreedersCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Presented by TAA <a href="https://twitter.com/DelMarRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelMarRacing</a>! <br><br>Hall of Fame Jockey <a href="https://twitter.com/mikeesmith10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeESmith10</a> on the mount for Trainer Bob Baffert &amp; Speedway Stables. <br><br>Watch live coverage of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetWithTVG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetWithTVG</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC21</a> <a href="https://t.co/GQxGiTqkqv">pic.twitter.com/GQxGiTqkqv</a>

    The undefeated Corniche looks like he's set up for great success as a three-year-old in 2022.

    However, it's an odd situation, as Baffert is barred from Churchill Downs and can't enter a horse in the 2022 or 2023 Kentucky Derbies, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

    The decision stems from a Baffert-trained horse, Medina Spirit, and his failed drug test following a 2021 Kentucky Derby win.

    Tim Layden of NBC Sports laid it out:

    Tim Layden @ByTimLayden

    Bob Baffert wins the Breeders Cup juvenile with 7-5 favorite Corniche, who becomes an early favorite for the Kentucky Derby... a race at Churchill Downs, where Baffert is presently suspended from competing for two years.<br><br>Racing.

    We'll see what happens in 2022, but for now, Corniche is a Breeders' Cup champion and clearly on the rise as the next year approaches.

       

    Modern Games Wins...and So Does Tiz the Bomb

    The first horse across the finish line at the Juvenile Turf race was Modern Games, but for betting purposes, the winning horse was Tiz the Bomb.

    TVG @TVG

    #1 Modern Games wins the BC Juvenile Turf, running for purse money only.<br><br>For parimutuel purposes, #4 Tiz the Bomb is 1st place finisher<br><br>Unofficially 4-6-11-3-5 order of finish

    It was a confusing situation, and the California Horse Racing Board tried to explain (h/t TVG's Alicia Hughes).

    Alicia Hughes @AHughesTVG

    Statement from the CHRB, who did have Scott Chaney come up along with medical director Jeff Blea to answer questions for about 11 minutes. More details to come. <a href="https://t.co/frXNR5Gl7d">pic.twitter.com/frXNR5Gl7d</a>

    Thankfully, Modern Games was fine, and the same goes for Albahr:

    Alicia Hughes @AHughesTVG

    Trainer Charlie Appleby reports that Albahr, who was scratched when he flipped in the gate before the Juvenile Turf, is okay with only minor cuts and scratches.

    Any bettor who wagered on Tiz the Bomb to win was rewarded with a fat 8-1 payout.

