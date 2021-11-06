Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Final Race Times, Payouts and Friday Reaction

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The first day of Breeders' Cup action at Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California, was host to some interesting storylines on Friday.

For starters, celebrity chef, restaurateur and horse owner Bobby Flay saw his filly, Pizza Bianca, take home the Juvenile Fillies Turf race.

Second, the Bob Baffert-trained Corniche took home the TVG Juvenile, setting himself up as one of the favorites going into next year's Triple Crown.

Third, there were two winners in the Juvenile Turf race. Modern Games, who was only running for purse money, crossed the finish line first. For betting purposes, anyone who placed a wager on Tiz the Bomb took home some cash.

We'll take a look at all three storylines alongside the final times, results and payouts of the day.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

1. Twilight Gleaming (57 seconds): Win ($12.40), Place ($5.80), Show ($4.60)

2. Go Bears Go: Place ($10.60), Show ($7.20)

3. Kaufymaker: Show ($11.20)

Source: Daily Racing Form

Juvenile Fillies

1. Echo Zulu (1:42.24): Win ($3.60), Place ($2.60), Show ($2.10)

2. Juju's Map: Place ($3.20), Show ($2.40)

3. Tarabi: Show ($3.40)

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Juvenile Fillies Turf

1. Pizza Bianca (1:35.36): Win ($21.80), Place ($10.40), Show ($6.60)

2. Malavath: Place ($19.00), Show ($12.00)

3. Haughty: Show ($5.00)

Source: Daily Racing Forum

TVG Juvenile

1. Corniche (1:42.50): Win ($4.80), Place ($4.00), Show ($3.40)

2. Pappacap: Place ($9.00), Show ($6.20)

3. Giant Game: Show ($7.60)

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Juvenile Turf

Note: Modern Games was running for purse money only. For betting purposes, he is treated as a late scratch, with Tiz the Bomb considered the winner, per TVG.

Purse Money

1. Modern Games ($520,000, 1:34.72)

2. Tiz the Bomb ($170,000)

3. Mackinnon ($90,000)

Payouts

1. Tiz the Bomb: Win ($17.60), Place ($7.40), Show ($5.20)

2. Mackinnon: Place ($6.60), Show ($5.40)

3. Grafton Street: Show ($9.40)

Purse: $1,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Flay's Pizza Bianca Finds Herself in Winner's Circle

Jockey Jose Ortiz made all the right moves en route to Pizza Bianca's win:

It was a great result from Flay and trainer Christophe Clement, who won his first-ever Breeders' Cup race:

The two-year-old filly won her second race of the year, with the first victory occurring in July at Saratoga Springs.

Baffert-Trained Corniche Set Up Nicely for 2022

Another great jockey performance occurred in the TVG Juvenile as Mike Smith authored an excellent race on Corniche, who held off numerous horses down the stretch for the win:

The undefeated Corniche looks like he's set up for great success as a three-year-old in 2022.

However, it's an odd situation, as Baffert is barred from Churchill Downs and can't enter a horse in the 2022 or 2023 Kentucky Derbies, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The decision stems from a Baffert-trained horse, Medina Spirit, and his failed drug test following a 2021 Kentucky Derby win.

Tim Layden of NBC Sports laid it out:

We'll see what happens in 2022, but for now, Corniche is a Breeders' Cup champion and clearly on the rise as the next year approaches.

Modern Games Wins...and So Does Tiz the Bomb

The first horse across the finish line at the Juvenile Turf race was Modern Games, but for betting purposes, the winning horse was Tiz the Bomb.

It was a confusing situation, and the California Horse Racing Board tried to explain (h/t TVG's Alicia Hughes).

Thankfully, Modern Games was fine, and the same goes for Albahr:

Any bettor who wagered on Tiz the Bomb to win was rewarded with a fat 8-1 payout.