Chelsea Announces Romelu Lukaku's Return on Transfer from Inter Milan

Chelsea has officially announced the addition of striker Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a transfer from Internazionale:

Simon Stone of BBC Sport previously reported Chelsea paid a £97.5 million transfer fee for the 28-year-old, the biggest in club history. With cumulative fees of nearly £300 million over his career, Lukaku is also now the most expensive player of all time, per James Benge of CBS Sports.

Lukaku was previously on Chelsea's books from 2011-14, but he appeared in just 10 Premier League matches for the club while spending significant time on loan at West Brom and Everton.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know," he told reporters Thursday. "I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

The Belgium international has also played for Anderlecht, Everton and Manchester United in his career before spending his past two seasons at Inter. Lukaku is coming off arguably his best season as a professional with 24 goals and 11 assists in 2020-21 to lead his club to a Serie A title.

Lukaku also scored four goals in five matches at Euro 2020 this summer while leading Belgium to the quarterfinals.

His goal-scoring ability could be a huge addition for Chelsea, which rode a great defense to a Champions League title last season but finished just fourth in the Premier League table because of inconsistent form up front.

Midfielder Jorginho led the club with seven Premier League goals and all of them came on penalty kicks.

Adding a true striker could make this team even better as it looks to contend for more trophies in 2021-22.

Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday with a win over Villarreal and they begin their league season on Saturday against Crystal Palace.