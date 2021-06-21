Jordan Brand Partners with 11 WNBA Players as Part Of Largest Women's Roster

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Jordan Brand expanded its WNBA roster in a significant way Monday.

It announced a partnership with 11 players in Maya Moore, Kia Nurse, Asia Durr, Satou Sabally, Chelsea Dungee, Aerial Powers, Crystal Dangerfield, Arella Karin Guirantes, Te'a Cooper, Dearica Hamby and Jordin Canada, which Alyssa Hertel of USA Today noted represents the largest group of women's players that Jumpman has endorsed.

"The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing," Michael Jordan said in a statement. "The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward."

This was about more than just basketball.

The announcement from Jordan Brand pointed to the "blurring of on- and off-court activism" and the "commitment to creating impact by influencing society and championing Black community initiatives" that have defined the WNBA, especially of late.

Basketball almost took a backseat inside the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, when players used their platforms to call for justice for those impacted by police brutality and systemic racism. They wore messages such as Black Lives Matter on their jerseys and even took a stand against then-Georgia Sen. and then-Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, campaigning for Rev. Raphael Warnock, who ran against her and won her Senate seat.

"Representation really matters at this point in time," Seattle Storm star Canada said. "To have 11 Black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us—they can have that opportunity. I didn't see that growing up."

This will only serve to give these players a bigger platform given the prevalence of Jordan Brand and its connection to the GOAT himself. As for the Jordan Brand, it announced a $100 million pledge to the Black community in July 2020.

The announcement followed the news in May that Breanna Stewart became the 10th WNBA player to sign a signature shoe deal when her partnership with Puma was revealed.