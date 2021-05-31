X

    Zinedine Zidane Rips Real Madrid for Lack of Faith, Leaked Messages to Media

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

    Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who resigned from the post last week, wrote in an open letter to Diario AS (h/t Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN) that he was leaving Los Blancos "because I feel the club is no longer giving me the trust I need, it isn't offering me the support to build something medium-to-long term."

    He added that he felt the club's hierarchy was leaking negative news stories to the media.

    "That's why it hurt me a lot when I read in the press, after a defeat, that they were going to sack me if I didn't win the next game," he wrote. "It hurt me and the whole team because these messages, intentionally leaked to the media, created negative interference with the staff. They created doubts and misunderstandings."

