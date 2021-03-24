Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Wants to Play for US Soccer in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic wants to represent the United States national team in the 2021 Summer Olympics if he gets the opportunity.

The Chelsea star revealed his plans to reporters Wednesday, via Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports:

"The Olympics is of course a massive honor to play in and to represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing. I am fully supporting the guys in qualifying now. It is something I’ve thought about and that I’ve wanted to play in. Obviously I can’t control exactly what goes on and what is best for me at the time and the team at the time, I can’t say. But it is something that I would like to play in."

The American men are seeking to earn a trip to Tokyo after failing to qualify in either of the last two Olympic cycles. The squad has already clinched a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing qualification tournament and will need a win Sunday to qualify.

