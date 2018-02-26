Usain Bolt Signing Hinted by South African Club Mamelodi Sundowns on Twitter

Gallo Images/Getty Images

South African football club Mamelodi Sundowns, last year's runners-up in the ABSA Premiership, have hinted they are the club who have signed former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt to a contract.

The club posted this photo on social media on Monday:

The 31-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm he had signed a contract with a club, realising his dream of becoming a footballer:

Per the Express (via Goal's Ryan Kelly), Bolt outlined his plans for a career switch last year, with a tryout with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund scheduled for March 2018. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been vocal about his desire to make it as a footballer and how he one day wants to play for favourite club Manchester United, per Kelly.

It's worth noting Mamelodi Sundowns have Puma as their kit sponsor―the German brand is also a longtime sponsor of Bolt, so there's reason to believe this is little more than a publicity stunt.

Per Joe Crann of Soccer Laduma, clubs in the Premiership are only allowed to contract five foreign players, and Sundowns have already reached that threshold.