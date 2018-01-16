CHAN 2018: Tuesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

The fourth day of action at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco was largely one to forget as just a single goal was scored in the two opening Group D clashes on Tuesday.

Junior Makiesse's 73rd-minute penalty was enough to see Congo to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the Stade Adrar in Agadir.

But neither Angola nor Burkina Faso could find the net in the day's early clash, and they had to settle for a point each after a goalless draw.

As a result, Congo have the early lead in the standings, but there is still much to play for in the second and third rounds of matches in the group.

Here are the group standings after the opening results (visit the competition's official website for the full group standings and fixtures):

Group D

Congo—3pts.

Angola—1

Burkina Faso—1

Cameroon—0

Here is the schedule for Wednesday's fixtures in Group A:

Morocco vs. Guinea, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Sudan vs. Mauritania, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Cameroon had the better of the chances in the first half of their clash against Congo but were unable to take an early lead.

Patrick Moukoko had arguably the best opportunity to put his side ahead but could only head straight at the goalkeeper with moments to go before half-time.

The Indomitable Lions continued to edge the possession after the break, but it was Congo in the end who broke the deadlock when Makiesse converted from the spot following a contentious penalty award, per BBC Sport's Nick Cavell:

In Tuesday's opening fixture, Angola and Burkina Faso both had their chances, but neither could find the net to earn all three points.

Midfielder Paty failed to hit the target with a fine headed opportunity in the first half before Youssouf Kabore squandered a gilt-edged chance for the Stallions nine minutes from time, failing to hit the target having beaten the goalkeeper.

Wednesday's action will see hosts Morocco and Sudan looking to build on their opening victories and potentially earn a knockout spot when they face Guinea and Mauritania, respectively.