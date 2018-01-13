Landon Donovan Comes out of Retirement to Join Club Leon

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2018

CARSON, CA - APRIL 7: Landon Donovan during halftime at the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Montreal Impact at the StubHub Center on April 7, 2017 in Carson, California. The LA Galaxy won the match 2-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former U.S. men's national team and Los Angeles Galaxy star Landon Donovan has come out of retirement to join Liga MX side Club Leon.

The club announced the news via its Twitter account on Friday:

The 35-year-old retired from the game in 2014 before temporarily returning to the field to play nine matches for the Galaxy in 2016.

Donovan tweeted his excitement at the move:

Per Goal's Jon Arnold, he tweeted: "I loved the city, it's the best fans. Club Leon is a historic & winning team. I don't believe in walls. I want to go to Mexico, wear green & win trophies with Leon. We'll see each other very soon!" 

ESPN FC's Cesar Hernandez is eagerly anticipating watching the veteran in action:

Goal USA's Ives Galarcep was sceptical about the move, but hopes Donovan can display the kind of form he did earlier in his career:

Donovan won six MLS Cups during his career, and the league's MVP trophy was named after him following his first retirement, having racked up 145 goals and 136 assists in the division during his time with the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes.

His career also took him to Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Everton.

On the international stage, the forward earned 157 caps for the United States, netting a joint-record 57 goals and winning four CONCACAF Gold Cups.

Related

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Tottenham vs. Everton

    Scott Murray
    via the Guardian
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Have Two Penalty Claims Denied in Loss

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Draw with 10-Man Leicester

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Turns Out a Player Was in Charge of Account

    Robert Cottingham For Mailonline
    via Mail Online