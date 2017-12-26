EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Tuesday's Week 20 Results and Top Scorers

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane broke Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record for Premier League goals in a calendar year after netting a hat-trick on Boxing Day. Kane helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Southampton 5-2 at Wembley Stadium and also overtook Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as this season's top scorer.

Salah didn't find the net, but Liverpool stayed ahead of Spurs in the table after putting five past relegation candidates Swansea City at Anfield. The Reds remain in the top four, a point ahead of Tottenham.

Chelsea are still third, but they closed the gap on Manchester United after Alvaro Morata got back among the goals to help the Blues beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the scores from the Boxing Day fixtures:

Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

2-1 Leicester City West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Everton

Albion 0-0 Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City

Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

1. Manchester City: 55

2. Manchester United: 43

3. Chelsea: 42

4. Liverpool: 38

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 37

6. Arsenal: 34

7. Burnley: 33

8. Leicester City: 27

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 23

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21

13. Stoke City: 20

14. Southampton: 19

15. Newcastle United: 18

16. Crystal Palace: 18

17. West Ham United: 18

18. Bournemouth: 17

19. West Bromwich Albion: 15

20. Swansea City: 13

Full standings are available

Meanwhile, Kane now leads the way in the scoring charts, per WhoScored.com:

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 18

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 15

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 12

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 12

5. Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 10

6. Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

7. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 9

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 8

10. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 8

Kane's record-breaking run is the only place to start. The prolific No. 10 met a cross from Christian Eriksen to put the Saints in a hole early and beat Shearer's record.

By the end, Kane had added two more goals to his tally, along with a host of other landmarks, per Sky Sports Statto:

Kane also has top spot in the race for the Golden Boot all to himself after Salah was one of the few Liverpool players not to get on the scoresheet against Swansea. Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold did score, but Roberto Firmino's brace made the bigger impact.

Those goals put the Brazilian striker among the top 10 scorers in the division. It's a testament to Firmino's form, as well as how much better he makes Liverpool whenever he starts through the middle.

Morata is also a difference-maker whenever he leads the line for Chelsea. The Spaniard opened the scoring against Brighton by heading in a cross from defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

As OptaJoe detailed, this double act has been deadly since Morata moved to Stamford Bridge during the summer:

Chelsea have missed a natural focal point and physical presence while manager Antonio Conte has deployed winger Eden Hazard centrally. Conte may need his No. 9 more than he thinks.

Morata's back among the goals, but ex-Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku couldn't find the net for United against Burnley. Instead, the Red Devils needed two goals from substitute Jesse Lingard to salvage a point at Old Trafford.

Lukaku's subdued performance didn't escape the notice of James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Whatever the reason for Lukaku's struggles, his patchy form in front of goal is one reason why United are 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

More was expected of the Red Devils, in contrast to a Burnley side still punching above its weight in seventh. Surprisingly, damaging the big boys has been a key to the Clarets' rise, per OptaJoe:

Away from the title race, West Bromwich Albion could only manage a point against resurgent Everton, hardly enough to ease the Baggies' relegation worries. Similarly, Bournemouth needed more than just a share of the spoils, despite splitting six goals with West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes from a reinvigorated Marko Arnautovic helped the Hammers find their scoring touch.

Goals had been eluding Watford, but a mistake from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gifted the Hornets three precious points. It was one point apiece for Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, thanks to Ramadan Sobhi equalising Tom Ince's opener.

Focus will now turn to the leaders, who can extend their lead to 15 points if they beat Newcastle United on Wednesday. It's also a chance for Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to keep the pressure on Kane in the scoring charts.

The week's fixtures will conclude on Thursday, when Arsenal will hope striker Alexandre Lacazette can regain his form in front of goal and plunge Crystal Palace back into the relegation scrap.