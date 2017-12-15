Former Argentina Player Lucho Gonzalez Investigated for Attempted Murder on Wife

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Former Argentina, Porto and Marseille midfielder Lucho Gonzalez is being investigated by police amid allegations he attempted to murder his wife.

According to Marca, authorities are looking into events said to have occurred on December 8. While the investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez has been issued with a 500-metre restraining order against his wife. The 38-year-old was also banned from seeing his children for 90 days.

Speaking with Globoesporte (h/t Marca), Andreia da Silva Marques Gonzalez detailed her account of her husband's alleged attempt on her life:

"My husband, Lucho Gonzalez, tried to kill me. We argued and he tried to kill me. Then he emptied the house, took away all my jewelry, took all the money from our accounts, blocked all my cards and stole my money.

"He tried to suffocate me and cut my wrists, he hung me off a stick and called my children to see me fall from the balcony.

"Our employees called the police and he threw me off the balcony, because underneath I had the patio where my children were playing with the dogs and he started shouting: 'I'm going to kill you, I'm going to kill you.'"

Gonzalez is currently plying his trade with Clube Atletico Paranaense in Brazil, having joined the team in September 2016.

Earlier in his career, the midfielder had two spells with Porto, during which he won a combined six Portuguese league titles. He was also part of the Marseille side that won Ligue 1 in 2009-2010 and the River Plate outfit that clinched the coveted Copa Libertadores in 2015.

He represented Argentina 46 times in total, netting six times for the Albiceleste.