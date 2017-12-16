West Brom vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fresh from a determined win over Bournemouth in midweek, Manchester United will hope to keep their slim title chances alive on Sunday when they travel to West Bromwich Albion.

Having lost the Manchester derby, Jose Mourinho would've been delighted to see his players take three points against the Cherries, even if their overall display left a lot to be desired.

If they're to chalk up another win this weekend you sense the Red Devils will need to improve. While West Brom have yet to click into gear going forward under new manager Alan Pardew, there were positive signs from the Baggies defensively on Wednesday when they held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw.

Read on for the latest team news, the vital viewing details and a preview of this crucial clash at both ends of the table.

Date: Sunday, December 17

Time: 2:15 p.m. (GMT) 9:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (US)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (US)

Team News

West Brom: Pardew will hope to have Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips available to provide some spark in the final third, although both wingers are doubts for the contest. Additionally, Gareth Barry, Craig Dawson and James Morrison are all missing.

Likely XI: Ben Foster; Allan Nyom, Ahmed Hegazi, Jonny Evans, Kieran Gibbs; Jake Livermore, Claudio Yacob, Grzegorz Krychowiak; Jay Rodriguez, Salomon Rondon, James McClean

Manchester United: Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick are both long-term absentees for Mourinho, whereas Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini are fighting to be fit. Paul Pogba will serve the final match of his three-game suspension here.

Likely XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young; Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic; Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial; Romelu Lukaku

Team news courtesy of the Fantasy Football Scout website.

Preview

Clive Rose/Getty Images

United find themselves 11 points behind local rivals Manchester City already and face an almighty challenge if they're to pull that deficit back. But they may view this weekend as an opportunity to make up some ground.

City, after all, face Tottenham Hotspur in the late kick-off on Saturday in a game they could potentially drop points in. Should they, it's imperative United capitalise.

There wasn't too much to be delighted with in the win over Bournemouth, although those who frequent Old Trafford would've been pleased to see Lukaku get back on the scoresheet with an excellent header.

The Belgium international tends to be a major threat when up against those sides from lower down in the Premier League:

At the other end of the pitch, De Gea was exceptional against the Cherries.

In recent weeks the Spaniard has been crucial for the team in wins over Arsenal and Bournemouth. It's tough to argue with anyone who suggests he's the finest stopper on the planet.

Football journalist Simon Evans suggested the result would've been different against the Cherries without the 'keeper:

De Gea's sparkling form isn't good news for a West Brom side without a win in their last 15 top-flight matches and without a goal in any of the three games overseen by Pardew so far.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The new manager will at least be content with the defensive tenacity showcased against Liverpool. As noted by Matt Wilson of the Express & Star, Hegazi was a force of nature in defence for his side:

Even so, West Brom find themselves in 17th position in the table, just two points ahead of bottom side Swansea City. It means Pardew needs to add to the cohesion showcased on Wednesday and find some sort of winning formula soon.

It's unlikely to be discovered against United, regardless of their struggles in the last two games. The Red Devils won't adopt an enterprising plan when they visit the Hawthorns and the contest will be a tough watch at times. They're the type of clashes from which Mourinho's side typically emerges victorious.

Prediction: West Brom 0-1 Manchester United