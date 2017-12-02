EPL Table: Saturday's Week 15 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United cut the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to five points after a thrilling 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

However, the victory came at a cost for United, who saw Paul Pogba sent off in the second half. The midfielder will now be suspended for the derby against Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea remain third after a win over Newcastle United, while Liverpool are three points behind in fourth after thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Here's a look at all today's results, the current standings and a recap of all Saturday's best action.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 1-0 Burnley

Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City

Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 40 (35)

2. Manchester United 35 (26)

3. Chelsea 32 (16)

4. Liverpool 29 (14)

5. Arsenal 28 (10)

6. Tottenham Hotspur 25 (10)

7. Burnley 25 (2)

8. Watford 22 (-1)

9. Leicester City 20 (0)

10. Everton 18 (-9)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion 17 (-5)

12. Southampton 16 (-3)

13. Stoke City 16 (-12)

14. Newcastle United 15 (-8)

15. Huddersfield Town 15 (-17)

16. Bournemouth 14 (-4)

17. West Bromwich Albion 13 (-9)

18. Crystal Palace 10 (-17)

19. West Ham United 10 (-18)

20. Swansea City 9 (-10)

Saturday Recap

There's no doubt the game of the day was at the Emirates.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start, with Antonio Valencia firing them in front after just four minutes.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards. Jesse Lingard's pressing forced a mistake out of Shkodran Mustafi and Anthony Martial produced a sublime touch off Romelu Lukaku's pass to find Lingard, who fired home.

Journalist Kevin Palmer was not impressed with Arsenal's defence:

Arsenal came roaring back and were unfortunate not to get at least one back in a first half full of chances.

Match of the Day's Twitter account showed just how busy United goalkeeper David De Gea had been in the opening 45 minutes:

De Gea was finally beaten just after the break when Aaron Ramsey teed up Alexandre Lacazette to smash home from close range and halve the deficit.

The action then switched to the other end, with Petr Cech diverting Lingard's shot onto the post and Martial's follow-up denied by Nacho Monreal's block.

United then restored their two-goal lead by again catching Arsenal on the break. Lingard combined with Pogba, who danced past Laurent Koscielny before crossing to the Englishman for an easy finish.

BBC Sport's Simon neatly summed up United's performance:

There was more drama to come, Pogba sent off for planting his studs on Hector Bellerin's calf and shown a straight red card, which will rule him out of next Sunday's Manchester derby.

Stone expects United to appeal the decision but does not expect them to be successful:

Arsenal continued to press against the 10 men and might have had a penalty after Matteo Darmian clipped Danny Welbeck, but referee Andre Marriner waved the appeals away.

Ultimately United held on for all three points in what is surely the game of the season so far. The win cut the gap to City, who play West Ham United on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea kicked off proceedings against former manager Rafael Benitez's Newcastle side.

Freelance journalist Dan Levene showed how the Spaniard did not receive a warm welcome:

Benitez was then made even more unpopular when his side took the lead through Dwight Gayle after just 12 minutes.

The striker had the simple task of slotting into an empty net after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had come out to deny Jacob Murphy.

The Newcastle striker seems to have reserved his best form for the big occasions this season, as shown by Gracenote Live:

However, Chelsea were level 10 minutes later. Florian Lejeune managed to intercept Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, but the ball fell to Eden Hazard to fire past goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Chelsea then went ahead after Victor Moses fizzed in a cross for Alvaro Morata to head home from close range.

Opta highlighted just how good the Spaniard is in the air:

Hazard then grabbed his second of the match from the penalty spot, dinking home his spot-kick after Matt Ritchie had gone in late and brought down Moses.

Journalist Kristof Terreur showed just show effective Hazard has been this season:

It was a deserved win for Chelsea, who were once again inspired by talisman Hazard. The Belgian underlined what a unique talent he is and how crucial he will be to the Blues' hopes of success this season.

Liverpool made light work of Brighton, with two quick goals firing them into a 2-0 lead from which they never looked back.

Emre Can powered home a header after half an hour, and a minute later Roberto Firmino started and finished a flowing move involving Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho.

Goal's Melissa Reddy explained just how good the Reds' second goal was:

Liverpool added a third shortly after half-time when another superb counter-attack ended with Salah teeing up Firmino for his second of the afternoon.

Glenn Murray promptly pulled one back from the penalty spot, but this time there was no collapse from Liverpool, who made the points safe with two late goals.

Coutinho grabbed the fourth from a free-kick, waiting for the wall to jump before cleverly rolling the ball underneath, and minutes later his curling effort deflected in off Lewis Dunk and Mathew Ryan in the Brighton goal.

It was another hugely impressive attacking performance from Liverpool, who are in fine form domestically, with five wins from their last six games. They will be looking forward to their next Premier League clash: the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Saturday was another difficult day for Tottenham Hotspur, who dropped points yet again after being held to a 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have now gone four Premier League games without a win and went behind after Christian Kabasele headed home Tom Cleverley's corner.

Sports journalist Ben Pearce explained where it is all going wrong for Spurs:

However, the visitors rallied, and they equalised when Son Heung-min slotted home Christian Eriksen's cross.

Spurs then had to play out the last half an hour with 10 men after Davinson Sanchez was sent off following a clash with Richarlison.

Football.London's Alasdair Gold believed the defender deserved to see red:

The visitors held on for the point, but wins for Chelsea and Liverpool mean they are in danger of losing touch with the leading teams if their poor form continues.

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce tasted victory in his first game in charge as the Toffees ran out 2-0 winners over Huddersfield Town. The three points sent them into the top half of the table.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage with second-half goals as Everton followed up their 4-0 win over West Ham United with another victory.

Opta showed how Allardyce tends to start well in new jobs:

Saturday also saw Alan Pardew take charge of West Brom for the first time as the Baggies were held to a goalless draw by his former side Crystal Palace. The point moved the Eagles off the bottom of the table.

Swansea City now drop into 20th place after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City, which leaves them with just nine points from 15 games, with pressure mounting on manager Paul Clement.