EPL Table: 2017 Week 14 Standings After Wednesday's Premier League Scores

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City restored their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit after Raheem Sterling snatched an injury-time strike to win 2-1 against Southampton. Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah netted a brace off the bench as Liverpool beat Stoke City 3-0, while Chelsea edged Swansea City 1-0.

Arsenal's attack launched into overdrive on Wednesday as no fewer than four Gunners got on the scoreline to complete a one-sided 5-0 rout of Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette's quick strike put the north Londoners one goal up at the break before an Olivier Giroud brace along with strikes from Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez rounded off a morale-boosting result in the second half.

Burnley made the most of Tottenham Hotspur's Tuesday loss at Leicester City and beat Bournemouth 2-1 to leap above the north Londoners into sixth spot, and Everton demolished West Ham United 4-0 on the back of a Wayne Rooney hat-trick.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's action for the Premier League, complete with a look to the latest top-flight standings.

Wednesday's Premier League Results

Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley

Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea City

Everton 4-0 West Ham United

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

Stoke City 0-3 Liverpool

2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 40 (+35)

2. Manchester United: 32 (+24)

3. Chelsea: 29 (+14)

4. Arsenal: 28 (+12)

5. Liverpool: 26 (+10)

6. Burnley: 25 (+3)

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 24 (+10)

8. Watford: 21 (-1)

9. Leicester City: 17 (-1)

10. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 (-1)

11. Southampton: 16 (-3)

12. Newcastle United: 15 (-6)

13. Everton: 15 (-11)

14. Huddersfield Town: 15 (-15)



15. Bournemouth: 14 (-4)



16. Stoke City: 13 (-13)



17. West Bromwich Albion: 12 (-9)



18. West Ham United: 10 (-18)



19. Swansea City: 9 (-9)

20. Crystal Palace: 9 (-17)

Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

Not for the first time this season, Sterling was the hero for Pep Guardiola's City side and stormed to their aid with a 96th-minute winner against Southampton after Oriol Romeu's equaliser put the hosts in a bit of bother.

The Saints, fresh off a 4-1 drubbing of Everton on Sunday, fell behind to a Kevin De Bruyne opener early in the second half before Romeu smashed in a leveller off the crossbar.

The Citizens are eight points clear for a reason, though, and De Bruyne steadied their nerves at the death to help Sterling ping a dramatic winner into the top-right corner as The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke hailed his critical contributions of late:

Liverpool may be a long way off mounting a title charge just yet, but with players like Salah among their arsenal, anything looks possible, and the Egyptian came off the bench to improve their fortunes once again on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane's first-half strike put a much-changed Reds lineup ahead, but it wasn't until Salah came off the bench and scored twice in six minutes that the result was put beyond doubt, and BT Sport Score pointed to his prolific scoring rate:

He wasn't the highest scorer of the evening, though, as that honour went to Rooney, who rose to the occasion for caretaker manager David Unsworth and converted his first Everton hat-trick against West Ham.

David Moyes' reign as Hammers manager is off to a rocky start, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher sang Rooney's praises after his three-goal haul, with one strike coming from inside his own half:

Centre-back Ashley Williams scored Everton's fourth, and a valuable win for the Toffees saw them climb four places to 13th.

Arsenal's morale was also boosted by a 5-0 drubbing of Huddersfield, who looked out of their depth as an efficient Giroud came off the bench to score twice, improving his already fearsome record as a substitute, per OptaJoe:

His contributions came after compatriot Lacazette scored in the third minute to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead, but the excellence of Ozil and Sanchez—each of whom also scored—helped open the floodgates.

Chelsea were far from at their best but stayed third after Antonio Rudiger saved their blushes with his first Premier League goal. Antonio Conte was sent off after erupting into a furore over a corner decision, and a tough win came in the absence of a very familiar face:

Burnley's 2-1 win at Bournemouth was equally as hard-fought after the Clarets had to fend off a Cherries comeback attempt.

Chris Wood and Robbie Brady's goals nevertheless were enough to clinch all three points after Joshua King pulled one back for Eddie Howe's side, with Burnley up to sixth and above Spurs in the table as a result.