Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 12 EPL Predictions

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in the pick of the Premier League's Week 12 fixtures, while Manchester City's title bid takes them to Leicester City.

Manchester United host Newcastle United as they look to keep pace with the Sky Blues, while Chelsea are away at West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield.

David Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham United sees him take his side to Watford, while Everton meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Read on for a closer look at some of Week 12's key games. First, we have the full schedule, complete with viewing information and a score prediction for each game.

Saturday, November 18

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 2-2

Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 2-0



Burnley vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 1-0

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), NBC (U.S.), 2-2



Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 1-2



Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 3-0



West Brom vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC (U.S.), 1-2

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 2-0

Sunday, November 19

Watford vs. West Ham United, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 2-0

Monday, November 20

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Stoke City, 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), 1-1

Live-stream links: Sky Go, BT Sport App and NBC Sports App.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Four points separate the two sides heading into the north London derby, and neither team can afford to lose on Saturday.

The Gunners will be seven points behind their archrivals should they taste defeat, which would also deal a significant blow to their pursuit of a place in the top four. Spurs, meanwhile, need to keep winning if they are to have a chance of closing the eight-point gap to leaders City.

Tottenham are in the better shape, and they will be buoyed after one of their key players, Christian Eriksen, bagged a stunning hat-trick during the international break. The Danish playmaker is arguably underrated despite his considerable talent:

Eriksen on top form will be hard for Arsenal to stop, and if he can supply Harry Kane—who has six goals against Arsenal to his name—with plenty of ammunition, it will be a difficult afternoon for the Gunners.

Manager Arsene Wenger is relishing the challenge, however, per the Guardian's Paul MacInnes:

"We have no fear, we are focused on nullifying their strengths and expressing ours. Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win the game.

"We don't see ourselves as underdogs at all. I think the question about the balance of power in north London is a question we have to answer and the only way to answer is on the pitch. The comparison will be between the two performances on Saturday and we have a good opportunity to show we are strongest, so let's do it."

Arsenal haven't beaten Spurs in the Premier League since 2014, but they have lost just once at home to them in the competition since Wenger took charge in 1996.

Their past three meetings at the Emirates Stadium have ended in stalemates, so while Spurs should enter the match full of confidence, the Gunners could dig deep to pull out another draw.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United need to get back to winning ways after losing two of their past three Premier League matches, and standing in manager Jose Mourinho's way is old rival and Newcastle United counterpart Rafa Benitez.

The Magpies have enjoyed a largely positive start to the season, as the Chronicle's Mark Douglas noted:

Their record of 10 goals conceded is bettered only by those of Burnley and the top three, and they have proved to be a solid and organised defensive outfit under Benitez's tutelage.

Breaking through may not be easy for a Red Devils side struggling to muster creativity without Paul Pogba, and Newcastle will be hoping to grind out a result.

However, the Magpies have lost to Burnley and Bournemouth in their two most recent games, taking a little shine off their good start and showcasing their own difficulties in the final third. They have netted just 10 league goals this season.

What's more, while United may miss Pogba, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford able to provide an attacking spark, they should have enough firepower to cause Newcastle problems.

Mourinho will be mightily relieved Romelu Lukaku found his scoring touch over the international break. The 24-year-old netted three goals in two games for Belgium to cap a remarkable achievement, per football writer Liam Canning:

The striker has not found the net for United since September, but his international exploits could have given him momentum.

If he can maintain his Belgium form on Saturday, United should secure three points.