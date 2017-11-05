EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 11 Matches

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after a 3-1 win over Arsenal, while Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur moved level on points with United after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and Everton moved out of the bottom three after coming from 2-0 down to beat Watford 3-2.

Here's a look at all Sunday's Premier League results and the latest standings

Sunday's Premier League results

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Everton 3-2 Watford

Premier League standings (goal difference)

1. Manchester City 31 (31)

2. Manchester United 23 (18)

3. Tottenham 23 (13)

4. Chelsea 22 (9)

5. Liverpool 19 (4)

6. Arsenal 19 (4)

7. Burnley 19 (1)

8. Brighton & Hove Albion 15 (0)

9. Watford 15 (-4)

10. Huddersfield Town 15 (-5)

11. Newcastle United 14 (0)

12. Leicester City 13 (0)

13. Southampton 13 (-2)

14. Stoke City 12 (-9)

15. Everton 11 (-12)

16. West Bromwich Albion 10 (-5)

17. Bournemouth 10 (-7)

18. West Ham United 9 (-12)

19. Swansea City 8 (-6)

20. Crystal Palace 4 (-18)

Sunday Recap

Manchester City remain the team to beat in England after making it 10 wins out of 11 with a victory over Arsenal.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for City, and Sergio Aguero made it 2-0 from the penalty spot shortly after half-time.

Arsenal then sent on Alexandre Lacazette, surprisingly left out by manager Arsene Wenger, and the forward pulled one back with a neat shot through goalkeeper Ederson's legs.

The decision to leave out the club's record signing was a perplexing one, according to The Independent's Shehab Khan:

City then restored their two-goal lead through substitute Gabriel Jesus and saw out a 3-1 win.

James Benge at the Evening Standard said that Pep Guardiola's team could match Arsenal's famous side of 2003–04 that went through the season unbeaten:

The defeat means the Gunners are now 12 points behind the leaders and may once again face a battle to secure a spot in the top four.

Elsewhere, Chelsea bounced back from a midweek humbling in the UEFA Champions League by Roma with a victory over Manchester United.

Antonio Conte was able to welcome N'Golo Kante back from injury and opted to drop David Luiz, with football journalist Duncan Castles showing why the Brazilian had been left out:

The first half was an entertaining affair at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea a little unfortunate not to go ahead early on when Phil Jones put the ball into his own net while under pressure from Alvaro Morata.

However, referee Anthony Taylor had already blown for a foul on Jones, a lucky let-off for the Red Devils, per Liam Twomey at ESPN FC:

The action then switched to the other end, with Ashley Young sending in a cross for an unmarked Marcus Rashford in the box, but with his eyes closed, he could only head over.

Chelsea had the better of the first half with Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko increasingly influential in the middle of the park as the game wore on, but they were unable to find a way past David De Gea.

The Blues were dominant after the break and got the goal their performance deserved. Ten minutes into the second half, Cesar Azpilicueta sent in a fine cross and Morata thumped a header past De Gea to make it 1-0.

Football writer Liam Canning explained why Manchester United were struggling:

United manager Jose Mourinho sent on Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini, but Chelsea continued to have the better chances, with Bakayoko firing wide and De Gea saving well from Eden Hazard.

It was a deserved win for Chelsea, who were the better team against a United side that offered little attacking threat and continue to lack creativity and drive in midfield without the injured Paul Pogba.

Earlier in the day Tottenham squeezed past Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium thanks to a single goal from Son Heung-Min.

Spurs were without key man Dele Alli due to a hamstring injury, with the problem also forcing the midfielder out of the England squad:

The hosts were also without Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm due to injury, meaning a start for third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Gazzaniga made a number of fine saves but was lucky to escape in the second half when he was slow to come out. Wilfried Zaha rounded him but fired his shot wide of the empty net.

Jay Jaffa of the Metro said that overall the goalkeeper had had a good game:

Son then secured all three points with a curling shot from inside the box for his 20th Premier League goal and a landmark, per Opta:

Spurs looked tired at times during the game, a result no doubt of their UEFA Champions League exploits, but still managed to grind out the victory despite having key players missing.

Sunday's only other fixture saw Everton end a run of five defeats in all competitions by beating Watford in a thriller.

Richarlison put Watford ahead straight after half-time before Christian Kabasele made it 2-0. However, the Toffees pulled one back through Oumar Niasse and then Dominic Calvert-Lewis equalised.

Jose Holebas then conceded a penalty late on after bringing down Aaron Lennon, allowing Leighton Baines to put Everton 3-2 up in the 91st minute.

With 12 minutes of stoppage time to be played, Watford had a chance to equalise when Jordan Pickford conceded a penalty after bringing down Richarlison.

Up stepped Tom Cleverley in the 101st minute, but he scuffed the kick against his former side as Everton picked up their first Premier League win since September.