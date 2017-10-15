    Persela Lamongan Goalkeeper Choirul Huda Dies at 38 After Mid-Game Collision

    Rory Marsden, October 15, 2017

    Indonesia goalkeeper Choirul Huda has died after a mid-game collision playing for Persela Lamongan against Semen Pedang.

    According to Goal, he collapsed in the first half after colliding with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues and Pedang forward Marcel Sacramento, and Persela coach Aji Santoso confirmed after the match that the 38-year-old had died:

    "All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died. The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to see a doctor, only to see his body."

    Goal explained that Huda left his line to clear the ball in Sunday's game and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital following the three-man clash.

    Lamongan-born Huda played for his hometown club his entire career, making his senior debut in 1999 and playing more than 500 times in the league.

